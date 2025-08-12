Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 192.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $510,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,582,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,794,000 after acquiring an additional 979,756 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $96.44.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.