Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Booking makes up 0.9% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,364.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,566.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,105.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,399.27 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $173.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,781.04.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

