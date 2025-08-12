Prudential PLC Acquires 9,823 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 127.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $776.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $846.57.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.74%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $837.00 to $798.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.86.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

