Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,877,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prudential PLC owned approximately 2.51% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,298,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,883,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after purchasing an additional 641,239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

