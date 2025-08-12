Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $615.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.74 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.30.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

