Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 34,240 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $47,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

BSX stock opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.