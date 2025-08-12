Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,682 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $33,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,407.36. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,124. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 5.1%

EA stock opened at $176.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.56. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

