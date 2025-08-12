Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $199.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.30. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

