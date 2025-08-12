Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 90.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

XYL stock opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.57 and its 200-day moving average is $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

