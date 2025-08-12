C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 596 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $316.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $318.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

