Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 6.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $168.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

