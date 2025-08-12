Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

