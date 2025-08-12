Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $721.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.29. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $945.05.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

