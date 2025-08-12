2,398 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $157.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $7,927,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,250. This trade represents a 81.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $3,153,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,681.56. The trade was a 41.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,546 shares of company stock valued at $52,912,056 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.