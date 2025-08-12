Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 3,600 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 333.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $206.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $209.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average of $198.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

