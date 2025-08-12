Tlwm Boosts Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Tlwm increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.3% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.51. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.