Callan Family Office LLC Buys 19,789 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.