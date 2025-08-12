Callan Family Office LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.9%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

