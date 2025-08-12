Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $171,000 Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,576,478 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after buying an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after buying an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.