Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $1.30 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 39,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

