Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 2.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

