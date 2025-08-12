International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $4,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:IBM opened at $236.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day moving average of $258.56. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $189.00 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.