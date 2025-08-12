Informed Momentum Co LLC Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned approximately 0.11% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after acquiring an additional 976,587 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,679,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,855,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 197,927 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,593,000 after acquiring an additional 193,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.57. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, President Charles M. Lyon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,494,640.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,273.60. The trade was a 12.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,454.72. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,430 shares of company stock worth $6,582,552. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

