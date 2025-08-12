AIA Group Ltd Buys Shares of 8,459 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,459 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,800,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $349.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.47 and a 200-day moving average of $292.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

