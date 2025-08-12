Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $9,142,577.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,555,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,896,164.94. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $101,431,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.