Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $168.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

