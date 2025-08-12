Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $23.21 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $23,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after buying an additional 1,214,330 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,655,000 after acquiring an additional 601,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after acquiring an additional 429,955 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $349.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 104,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $1,485,387. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

