Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 217 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.76.

Amgen Stock Down 1.1%

Amgen stock opened at $285.09 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $339.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.88. The company has a market capitalization of $153.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

