Invesco Ltd. Sells 272,923 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 272,923 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.83% of Leidos worth $318,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Leidos by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

LDOS opened at $177.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average of $147.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

