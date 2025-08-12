Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $83.17 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

