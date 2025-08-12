King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20,236.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,147,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after buying an additional 737,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after buying an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,844,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,919,000 after buying an additional 581,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 530,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $158.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.