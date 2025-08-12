Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,303,978.44. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on ResMed
ResMed Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $284.33 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $293.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.
ResMed Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
Read More
