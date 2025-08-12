Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after buying an additional 4,455,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,482,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,185,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,893,000 after buying an additional 1,181,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,541,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,593,000 after buying an additional 942,922 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.6%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $140.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,939 shares of company stock worth $237,725. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

