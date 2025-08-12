Trajan Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Trajan Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 627,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 120,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 905.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 52,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.