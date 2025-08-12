PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stake Lifted by Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 195.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 261.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

PVH Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

