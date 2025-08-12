Trajan Wealth LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,470. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,576,294. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $285.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.48. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.16 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.93.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

