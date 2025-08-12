CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $285.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.16 and a 12 month high of $290.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In related news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,470. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,576,294. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

