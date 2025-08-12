Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 288 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 436.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.