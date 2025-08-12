Trajan Wealth LLC Sells 477 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Trajan Wealth LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

