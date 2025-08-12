iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,355,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,652,000 after buying an additional 103,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after buying an additional 520,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after buying an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,625,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,621,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,250,000 after buying an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

