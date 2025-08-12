Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 693,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $130,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.6839 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.99%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

