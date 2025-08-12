LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This trade represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,629,176. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.86. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

