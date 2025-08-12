Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,920 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.7% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.17.

NYSE VEEV opened at $277.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.39 and a 52 week high of $296.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

