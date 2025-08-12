Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 567,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $62,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average is $109.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.74.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

