Cypress Capital Group Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,109,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

