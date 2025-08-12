Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $105,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7%

CP opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

