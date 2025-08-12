Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $38,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

