WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.24% of WEC Energy Group worth $83,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $403,372,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,815.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $460,723.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,757 shares in the company, valued at $193,797.10. The trade was a 70.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

