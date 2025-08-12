Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 3.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 597,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 90,462 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after buying an additional 6,232,561 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.