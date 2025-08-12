LGT Group Foundation Buys 162,048 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,048 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.6% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Accenture were worth $185,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,024 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,513,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,922,000 after acquiring an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,582,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,393,000 after acquiring an additional 732,769 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,111,378,000 after purchasing an additional 228,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $238.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $236.96 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.21.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

